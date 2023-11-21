Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $994.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

