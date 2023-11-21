CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.