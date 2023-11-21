Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $2.72 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.