Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899,423 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Comerica worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.