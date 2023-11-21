Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,616 shares of company stock worth $471,681. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

