King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $42.37 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.