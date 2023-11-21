King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $28.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.73% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

