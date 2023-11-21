Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $976,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,608,400. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.