Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $465.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

