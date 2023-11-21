Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.