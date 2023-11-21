Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Incyte by 168.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

