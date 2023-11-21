Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

