Tezos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.12 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $803.35 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001796 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,123,542 coins and its circulating supply is 958,103,356 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.