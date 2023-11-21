Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $105.04 million and $20.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

