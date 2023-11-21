Centurion (CNT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $28,796.35

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Centurion has a market cap of $28,796.35 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.0003737 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.