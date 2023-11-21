Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.44 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.33 or 0.00027873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $148.44 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,364,212 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

