Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.09 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00016425 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $866.36 million and $61.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.84 or 1.00063028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,271,620.71201333 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.18577829 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 374 active market(s) with $61,187,223.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

