ERC20 Hits Market Cap of $15.01 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $901.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.84 or 1.00063028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0095808 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $431.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

