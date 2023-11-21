Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 254,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,362 shares of company stock worth $15,113,271 over the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

