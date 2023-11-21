King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 15,411 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

