King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Twilio worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 170.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

