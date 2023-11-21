Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Nutanix worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Nutanix stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

