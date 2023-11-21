King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 28,026 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

