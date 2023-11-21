Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.09% of Agilysys worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.