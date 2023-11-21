Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

