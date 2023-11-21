King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,339 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

