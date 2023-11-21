King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 98,098 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,098 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Global Industrial worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.31.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

