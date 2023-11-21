Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2692 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 970 ($12.14) to GBX 950 ($11.89) in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.