Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.19.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of TEAM opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
See Also
