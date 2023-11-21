Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,235,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,760 shares of company stock worth $63,768,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

