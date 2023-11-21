Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.