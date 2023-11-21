eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $48.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.7 %

EBAY stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

