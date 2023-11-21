Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.63.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.32 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.61.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.4299163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

