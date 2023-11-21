Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.2 %

ALSN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

