Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.66. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

