DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.06. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

