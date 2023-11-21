Contrasting Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $642.93 million 1.31 $10.85 million $0.26 58.27 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Portillo’s and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Kona Grill on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Kona Grill

(Get Free Report)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.