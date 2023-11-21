Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Quebecor stock opened at C$31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.30. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.02 and a 12 month high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

