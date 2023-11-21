Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.42 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
