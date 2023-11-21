Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EKTAY

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.10. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.42 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.