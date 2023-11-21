Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $211.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

