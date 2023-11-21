Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

