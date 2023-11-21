XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.33. XWELL has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

