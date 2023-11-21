PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

