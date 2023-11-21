Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICVX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Icosavax in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $199,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 11.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 97.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 3,589.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 196,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
