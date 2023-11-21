TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TIM stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TIM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 78.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 786,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 198.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 242,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

