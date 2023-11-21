Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

