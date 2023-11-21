Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.35 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

