Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$483.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

