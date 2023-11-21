Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKE
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.