StockNews.com Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Spire stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

