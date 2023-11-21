Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,248. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.