JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $144.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 320.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

